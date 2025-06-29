CLOSE MENU
      In Abidjan, Andrea Riccardi was received by the President of the Ivory Coast, Alassane Ouattara. The meeting focused on peace and support for the most vulnerable people.

      June 29 2025 - ABIDJAN, CÔTE D'IVOIRE

      Andrea Riccardi, on a visit to Abidjan, was received by the President of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara. The dialogue focused on various current issues affecting West Africa, such as countries experiencing instability and violence, namely the Sahel region. A significant part of the conversation was devoted to the commitment that the Community has been carrying out for years in Ivory Coast, supporting the most vulnerable groups in the population, such as the elderly and the many street children, through the Schools of Peace and the “Bravo!” programme for the registration of minors.

      Reflecting with concern on the many ongoing wars in various regions of the world, the urgent need has emerged to restore peace where it is absent and to preserve it in geographical areas at risk of conflict, with particular attention to the role that interreligious dialogue can play.
