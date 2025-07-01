CLOSE MENU
      In Mozambique, June is ‘o mês da criança’, dedicated to children. The Schools of Peace organised events in the country to focus attention on the little ones.

      July 1 2025 - MOZAMBIQUE

      In Mozambique, June is ‘o mês da criança’, Children's Month. Two important days are celebrated: June 1st is International Children's Day, while June 16th is African Children's Day.

       
      So the Schools of Peace in Mozambique have celebrated this month with a series of initiatives. On 28 June, a large party was organised in Pemba. It involved over 200 children from the three Schools of Peace (Natite, Mahate and Ingonane). Many of these children are IDPs from the Cabo Delgado region, which was hit by Cyclone Chido in December 2024 and has been subject to terrorist attacks since 2017.
       
      Also in Nampula, on the 28th, Children's Month was celebrated with a party. As the Youth for Peace of Nampula said on their Facebook account, this celebration intended "to celebrate the joy, innocence and hope that children bring to the world, as they are the future of our humanity. May children continue to grow with confidence, self-esteem and joy, certain that they are loved and appreciated".
