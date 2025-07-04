The tragedy of war through the eyes of people with disabilities: an art exhibition by ‘Gli Amici’ in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine

In war-torn Ukraine, the war continues to hit the most vulnerable, including people with disabilities. It is by standing by them that the Community has been resisting the war since the beginning of the Russian invasion. On 3 July, the Friends movement was presented in Ivano-Frankivsk through an exhibition of paintings that show the tragedy of war through the eyes of people with disabilities.

The conflict has forced many people with disabilities to flee their homes, they are often abandoned and at risk of not receiving the necessary assistance. For this reason, the Community in Ivano-Frankivsk has set up two houses for five people relocated from an institution in Kyiv and has opened an art workshop attended by people with disabilities, some living in institutions and others with their families, some from the city and some IDPs. In addition to the workshop, these people participate in the Community's prayers and initiatives to help the poor.

Even many children and teenagers, the Youth for Peace, attended the exhibition of the Friends. Many of them met people with disabilities for the first time: an experience that allowed the young people to break down many prejudices and stereotypes. In addition, the Friends raised funds for the Summer Schools for children: a sign of that bond of solidarity that, thanks to the commitment of Sant'Egidio, continues to resist despite the war.

Oksana Bilous, coordinator of the exhibition, said: ‘We organised this exhibition to have our work appreciated by as many people as possible in Ivano-Frankivsk. We want to emphasise that there are still too many stereotypes and prejudices in society about people with mental disabilities. But we want to break down these stereotypes and make it clear that they are people who can be active, happy, interesting and contribute to society.’