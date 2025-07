In Rome, the celebration will take place at Santa Maria in Trastevere at 8:00 PM. It will be streamed live in multiple languages.

On Tuesday, July 8, the liturgical memorial of Blessed Floribert Bwana Chui will be celebrated. In Rome and in other cities, the Community gathers to commemorate his witness. The liturgy follows the Common of Martyrs.

Readings of the Liturgy

Romans 5:1-5

Psalm 33

Luke 9:23-26

The liturgy will be streamed in Italian, French, and English.