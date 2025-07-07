Marco Impagliazzo's visit to Uganda: the assembly of the Communities in Kampala, Uganda, meetings with the elderly and the Schools of Peace.

The Communities of Sant'Egidio from various parts of the capital Kampala and from Lira, an important city in the north of the country, gathered in a large assembly on the occasion of Marco Impagliazzo's visit. The meeting took place at Makerere University, a symbolic place of African education, under the title ‘With Floribert Buana Chui for the resurrection of Africa’.

The focus of the reflections was on Blessed Floribert Bwana Chui. His love for street children and the poorest has become an example for many young Africans.

The assembly was even an occasion for reflection on the value of the Community as a peace-builder in a world at war and on the urgency of living with the strength of the Gospel open to the needs of the poor . During his visit, Marco Impagliazzo visited several Schools of Peace in the Ntinda and Katwe areas, where children from ethnic groups that are often victims of discrimination live.

In a deeply symbolic gesture, the community in Ntinda planted two trees: one in memory of Lawrence, a child who was the victim of a lynching, and one in memory of Sirage, a child who drowned while washing clothes in the river. A third tree was planted in memory of Rosa Sarracini, the leader of the community in Uganda, who recently passed away. Marco also visited elderly people in Muyenga and Ntinda who live in isolation and need daily help in various areas, but above all the friendship of younger people.

In recent years, Uganda, a predominantly rural country, has experienced marked development and significant urbanisation of the population. This is demonstrated by the rapid development of the capital Kampala, whose population has grown rapidly to around 6 million. Uganda is also facing major population growth, with a sharp increase in the working-age population, a crucial factor that brings both major challenges and opportunities for the country's development. The country is therefore now living through a period of transition which is bearing the exacerbation of old and new social problems, such as an increase in the number of street children, the impoverishment of the middle class and the isolation of the elderly.

In this changing urban context, the Community of Sant'Egidio continues to be a point of reference for concrete solidarity. Recently, the Communities of Ntinda and Nakulabye have opened two eco-labs run by Youth for Peace , solidarity spaces that distribute clothing and other essential items to the poorest families. They have created a network of help and support within the most disadvantaged neighbourhoods.

Despite many difficulties, Uganda remains a peaceful country and welcomes around 1.8 million refugees from neighbouring countries such as South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, plagued by long conflicts, as well as from Eritrea and Somalia. The Community of Sant'Egidio is present in the Nyumanzi refugee camp, where it has set up a school that welcomes over 1,000 children, providing education, hope and a better future.

Uganda is even a country of great religious vitality, with the presence of the Anglican and Catholic churches, as well as a significant Muslim minority. This spiritual pluralism expresses a richness and fertile ground for dialogue and peace-building. In recent years, a phenomenon of neo-Pentecostal churches has developed, with the ideology of prosperity theology.

The visit of Marco Impagliazzo was a time of unity, encouragement and regeneration for the Community in Uganda, which continues its journey next to the poor, children, the elderly, refugees and young people, to build an Africa of peace and hope.