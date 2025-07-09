Afghanistan: 119 refugees “forgotten” by the international community to arrive via humanitarian corridors

At 4 p.m. on Thursday, 10 July, at Terminal 5 in Fiumicino, a welcome ceremony and press conference with Andrea Riccardi and representatives from the Ministries of the Interior and Foreign Affairs.

On Thursday, 10 July, 119 Afghan refugees are due to arrive in Fiumicino on a special flight provided by “Solidaire” from Islamabad, thanks to the Humanitarian Corridors. They will be welcomed and integrated by the Community of Sant'Egidio, that promoted the protocol with the Italian State in collaboration with other organisations.

All the refugees are families and individuals who had to flee to Pakistan in August 2021, enduring almost four years in extremely precarious conditions in informal camps and makeshift shelters in the centre of Islamabad. We must remember that, after the fall of Kabul and the early large-scale mobilisation, many Afghans who managed to escape to neighbouring countries are still lingering to be settled, “forgotten” by the international community.

On Thursday, 10 July, at 4 p.m., at Terminal 5 in Fiumicino, the Community of Sant'Egidio and the institutions will hold a reception and welcome ceremony. A large number of close family members will be present to reunite with the new arrivals, along with mediators who will help them integrate.

The following speakers will take part in the press conference:

- Andrea Riccardi, founder of the Community of Sant'Egidio

- Rosanna Rabuano, Head of the Department for Civil Liberties and Immigration at the Ministry of the Interior

- Pierfrancesco Sacco, Directorate-General for Italians Abroad and Migration Policies at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Overall, the Humanitarian Corridors - promoted by Sant'Egidio together with several organisations - have so far helped the safe arrival of over 8,500 refugees in Europe. This entirely self-financed project has been realised through a widespread reception network, supported by the generosity of many Italian citizens, and expresses a successful model that combines solidarity and safety.