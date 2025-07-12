Andrea Riccardi's welcome to Afghan refugees arriving via humanitarian corridors

Andrea Riccardi, addressing the new arrivals, expressed the Community's closeness and the relevance of the moment:

"I believe that the best thing to do now is to give a big round of applause to our Afghan friends, to whom we extend our warmest welcome, which will now be expressed in the words of those who welcome you.

First of all, I want to say: welcome to Italy. A new page in your life is beginning. You'll face difficulties – a new country, a new language, different customs – yet these difficulties can be overcome, since there is a future, there is hope.

On behalf of the Community of Sant'Egidio, I am truly happy that this Humanitarian Corridor has been realised.

I thank the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, represented here by the Ambassador, the Ministry of the Interior and all those who have collaborated in the success of this corridor. In particular, I would like to thank three people for this flight:

A truly important person named Ali. Another important person named Marco Francioni.

And finally, the most important woman behind this whole operation, Monica Attias: the most important and strongest woman behind all the organisational plans.

I know that you have fought to the very end to get to Italy. Our country has not forgotten you; we have done everything to get you here.

I know that you have endured difficult times in Pakistan, times of suffering and separation. For some of you, this is an important moment of family reunion.

Now be careful not to make any mistakes. Do not listen to the last relative who promises you idyllic opportunities, because from that moment on you will be leaving the path of legality.

The path you must follow is a path of legality, towards the full attainment of your rights.