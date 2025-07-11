‘My dream is to study and work’ voices and stories of Afghans arrived through humanitarian corridors

‘At last, in Italy, I can study and work, and my future looks amazing,’ were the words of gratitude shared by T. H., an Afghan girl who arrived on 10 July through the humanitarian corridors. T. H. ran two beauty salons in Kabul, at least until August 2021, when the Taliban arrived. Right when everything changed: ‘In Afghanistan, I could no longer work or study, so I decided to leave.’ T.H.'s story is that of many Afghan women who fled alone or with their families in search of a better future.

The very reason why M., a 26-year-old man, resolved to leave is striking: his four sisters would not have been able to continue their studies. M. stayed with them in Pakistan for more than six months. ‘Every month we had to renew our residence permits, which was very expensive for us. Either we renewed the permits or we had to go back to Afghanistan.’

This was the situation of many of the refugees who arrived in Rome via the humanitarian corridors: trapped in a vice, with no means to move forward or backward.

Andrea Riccardi, founder of the Community of Sant'Egidio, visited in person the Afghan refugee camp in Islamabad in 2023. There he met many of the refugees who later arrived via the corridors. ‘I remember that it was Afzali who guided us through the tents of the camp, making lists of your names. And then I thought that you couldn't be left there. We haven't forgotten you,’ Andrea said.

Among the women we met there was a girl, M. N., who told us her story: “After the Taliban arrived, I risked being forced into marriage, but fortunately my family opposed it. We received threats and my parents were beaten. We decided to leave.‘ M. N. and her family crossed the border into Pakistan on foot and spent two years in a refugee camp in Islamabad. ’We had no electricity or water, we didn't know what to do." In 2022, they met the Community for the first time, which helped them reach Italy. ‘I am very grateful I arrived here and I hope to make my life better. Now my dream is to study business in Italy and help other Afghans, especially girls, because they have no life in Afghanistan. I am lucky, I am here and I can make my dreams come true.’