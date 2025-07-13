Sant'Egidio stands with street children in Malawi: family homes, canteens and an Eco-lab, inaugurated by Marco Impagliazzo

Too many children and young people live on the streets in Malawi, especially in cities. They do not attend school and lead lives of insecurity, violence and poverty. Actually, much can be done for them: Sant'Egidio takes care of them. Two family homes have been opened in Lilongwe and Blantyre, one for boys and one for girls. They give them back dignity of a normal life: love and care, a home, schooling and healthcare.

So, even talents can be discovered that were stifled on the streets. Ten-year old Maliko, who has been living in the ‘House of Hope’ in Lilongwe for a year, had never been to school. When he started oschool, he surprised his teachers so much that, thanks to his excellent results and commitment, he was moved up to fifth grade after only a few months.

In Blantyre, there is a sewing school inside the house, where some girls study and prepare for work while attending school. Twelve girls currently live in two contiguous houses. They welcomed Marco Impagliazzo and the delegation from Rome and other cities in Malawi with joy and proudly showed them their home and their sewing work.

In addition to the residential communities, the Community has opened two canteens for street children in Blantyre and Lilongwe, with the help of local supporters. Tables where people eat and get to know each other: a place to make friends, express needs and give space to dreams. Next to the two houses, several children are being helped to return to school, while others are being integrated into the world of work. On 11 July, Marco Impagliazzo attended a dinner prepared for the street children at the House of Friendship of Sant'Egidio in Blantyre, where he stopped to greet and talk to many of them. It was a meaningful encounter, during which some children took the floor and thanked the Community: ‘Here we find the Church and the hospital’ (some of them are treated at the Dream Centre), ‘I like this place because we are given trust and we pray together’.

On Monday 14 July, a second-hand clothing shop was inaugurated in Blantyre, born from the idea of reducing waste. The proceeds will support Sant'Egidio's work with street children, family homes and weekly dinners. An ‘Eco-lab’ where the generosity of many Malawians can meet the needs of children. An open door and a meeting place that offers an alternative to waste, promoting a society that values ecology and sharing.