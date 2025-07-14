Central African Republic: The Community of Sant'Egidio continues to work for disarmament and peace

The Community has facilitated dialogue that led rebel leaders of the armed groups 3R and UPC to lay down their arms before government authorities.



On July 10, in the Central African Republic, the leaders of the rebel groups 3R and UPC – "General" Sembé Bobo (3R) and Ali Darassa (UPC) – returned to the capital Bangui to lay down their arms, marking a significant milestone after more than four years of armed conflict.



The Community of Sant'Egidio, which has been working in the Central African Republic for over twenty years, has played a pivotal role in facilitating dialogue between the rebel leaders and the country's authorities, in particular with the President of the Republic, Faustin Archange Touadéra. This is the result of a patient work, carried out both on the ground and through intense diplomatic activity at local, national and regional levels.

Sembé Bobo and Ali Darassa participated in a meeting chaired by President Touadéra, to jointly define the procedures for the definitive disbandment of their armed groups. During the meeting, the Head of State publicly thanked the Community of Sant'Egidio for its constant and discreet commitment to peace in the country.

Sant'Egidio has been accompanying the peace process in the Central African Republic by supporting disarmament, promoting peaceful and inclusive elections, encouraging dialogue between government, opposition and armed groups, and promoting awareness campaigns locally, particularly on the contents of the peace agreement and the danger of landmines. This work has been carried out in close collaboration with Central African actors, and regional and international organisations, such as the United Nations.