On June 15, in Rome, in the Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls, the official beatification ceremony of Floribert Bwana Chui, young Congolese martyr of the Community of Sant'Egidio, took place.

A few weeks later, on July 8, the first liturgical memorial in honour of the blessed was held in Goma, Floribert's hometown. Let us revisit the celebration with some of the most significant images.