      Children of the Schools of Peace in Goma on pilgrimage to the tomb of Blessed Floribert Bwana Chui

      Tag:
      July 16 2025 - GOMA, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO
      They all brought a flower, asking for peace
      At the end of the school year, the Schools of Peace in Goma, together with the children of the ‘Floribert Bwana Chui’ School in Mugunga, went on a pilgrimage to the Shrine now resting place of Blessed Floribert, friend of street children and the poor.
      A thousand children participated in a liturgical celebration and gave thanks even for having been able to complete this school year despite the difficulties caused by the war. Since January 2025, in fact, the schools have been forced to close several times, and the attacks have displaced many families.
      The Sant'Egidio school dedicated to Blessed Floribert was also closed, and only about 900 of the 1,200 children enrolled were able to complete the school year.

      Floribert, who gave his life for them, is a symbol of hope and protection for these children in such a difficult situation. The children prayed for peace, commemorating all the children who suffer because of war and entrusting them to Blessed Floribert. Then each of them placed a flower on his tomb. 

