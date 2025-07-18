The President of Mozambique received Andrea Riccardi. Peace and social development cooperation at the centre of talks

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Mozambique's independence, a delegation of the Community, led by Andrea Riccardi, met with the President of the Republic, Daniel Chapo.

The president and Andrea Riccardi focused on some of the country's current problems, in particular the situation of young people, who make up a large part of the population, access to education and work, and a fair distribution of wealth. They also stressed the value of dialogue between different religious communities.

Daniel Chapo expressed his gratitude for the contribution of the Community of Sant'Egidio to the development of Mozambique, since the mediation that led to the signing of the 1992 General Peace Agreement, through various programmes - in particular DREAM in the health sector, and Bravo! for universal access to civil registration. The president showed particular appreciation for the humanitarian commitment of the more than 140 Communities of Sant'Egidio present throughout the country.

Andrea Riccardi in turn expressed his satisfaction with the relationship of friendship and cooperation between Sant'Egidio and Mozambique. Both agreed on the importance of developing this partnership for peace and social development.