A Summer of Solidarity in New York with the Children of the School of Peace and Our Homeless Friends

This summer in New York, the Community of Sant'Egidio came together for many happy occasions with the children and our friends from the streets.

We took a trip to the Cloisters where we learned about ancient history and admired beautiful medieval works of art. After the visit, we had a picnic at Fort Tryon Park. Along with the good food, the best part was being together as a family—a large and welcoming family where everyone is known and welcomed.

We also launched our Summer Program for the School of Peace. As we do every week, it is a chance to be and grow together. Except the summer brings with it unique opportunities to spend full days together and explore the city. From Orchard beach to farms upstate, we like to see and do something new each week, including our much anticipated overnight trip.



For many of our children, these are the first opportunities to get out of the Bronx and also out of their homes. These trips have always provided a special moment, but given current fears of deportation that so many of our families' face, these times of fun and friendship are even more important..