Solidarity Holiday begins in Cyprus with refugees from Pournara and Kofinou Camps

The solidarity holiday organized by the Community of Sant’Egidio has begun on the island of Cyprus, in support of the refugees at the Pournara camp—about twenty kilometers from the capital, Nicosia—and at the Kofinou camp. Volunteers from cities across Italy and Europe—including Belgium, Spain, Germany, and France—have already arrived. They will rotate in groups of 200 until the end of August, ensuring a continuous presence and offering many activities for children and refugee families.

On Thursday, 24 July, the Tent of Friendship was inaugurated at Pournara, where the approximately 200 refugees currently in the camp will be able to dine every evening at decorated, well-set tables in a family-like atmosphere. Sheltered from the area’s intense summer heat, they are welcomed and served by Community volunteers who, during these days, seek not only to provide assistance but also to build meaningful relationships. The initiative is carried out under the banner of dignity to be regained and a future to be rebuilt—for those who have endured suffering, deprivation, and often violence. The refugees come mainly from Syria, but also from Afghanistan, Iran, Somalia, Gaza, and several sub-Saharan African countries. They arrived on this island with dreams of Europe, but remain at its gates, awaiting recognition that is difficult to obtain.

Next week, activities will also begin at the Kofinou camp, which hosts around 600 refugees, including 120 minors. For them, a School of Peace will be organized, offering games, recreational activities, and educational support. English language courses will also be provided in both camps, as well as for refugee families living in Nicosia, with classes for both adults and adolescents. For the many unaccompanied minors, excursions around the island are also being planned to help them discover its most beautiful and meaningful places.