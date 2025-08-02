Jubilee of Youth: young people from around the world call for peace at meetings of dialogue and prayer with Sant'Egidio's ‘Youth for Peace’

The Jubilee of Youth, which has brought thousands of young people from all over the world to Rome in recent days, has highlighted not only the joy of meeting together but also young people's widespread hope for a future of peace and a world that welcomes the most vulnerable.

These questions were collected by the Youth for Peace group of Sant'Egidio, which organised meetings, events for dialogue and prayer, musical evenings and parties during the week. These events were attended by a large number of young people from all over the world, who peacefully invaded Trastevere with their enthusiasm and hope.

Every day, from 6 to 8 p.m., pilgrims from different parts of Europe and the world took part in the prayer for peace in the Basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere, where all the countries of the world affected by war and violence were remembered.

The conferences on topics of particular interest to the Community - the story of Blessed Floribert Bwana Chui, a young Congolese member of the Community of Sant'Egidio and martyr defender of the poor, welcoming and integrating migrants, the “peripheries of life”, the elderly and children - raised many questions and a desire to participate that united young people from different backgrounds and cultures.

Every evening, at the end of the Community's evening prayer, the square of Santa Maria was enlivened by the music and songs of thousands of young people. This week of meetings, celebration, reflection and prayer will conclude on Saturday evening with a large vigil in Tor Vergata and the celebration of the liturgy on Sunday morning with Pope Leo.