‘Daring Peace’ in Rome. The International Meeting of Dialogue and Prayer for Peace from 26 to 28 October 2025

The world seems to run after conflicts and divisions, yet some choose another path: dialogue. From 26 to 28 October 2025, Rome becomes the meeting point of different voices, cultures and religions to declare together: Peace is worth daring.

The International Meeting for Peace, this year entitled “Daring Peace”, will bring together representatives of the great religions, culture, civil society and politics, to address together the most urgent challenges of our time: peaceful coexistence, solidarity and building new visions of peace.

The Opening Session will be held on Sunday afternoon, 26 October at the Auditorium Parco della Musica, in the presence of high institutional authorities.

On the following days, the programme will include thematic panel discussions and public meetings with internationally renowned personalities.

A particularly intense moment will be the Solemn Ceremony for Peace, scheduled for Monday afternoon, 27 October. Before the ceremony, prayers for peace will be held according to different religious traditions, in a symbolic embrace between different cultures and faiths.