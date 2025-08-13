From Gaza to Italy for hospitality and medical care. Since January, 81 Palestinian refugees have been able to receive treatment and reunite with their families with the support of the Community of Sant'Egidio.

First two women arrived in January: a mother and daughter. The younger woman had lost her limbs, the baby she was carrying and two other young children in a bombing in Gaza. She was immediately admitted to a hospital in Rome, where she received the necessary treatment. Long months of rehabilitation followed, during which she attended language classes to be able to communicate in her new environment and received constant visits from new friends. Then, in May, came the joy of the arrival of the rest of her family. When her youngest daughter saw her mother in a wheelchair, with the spontaneity of children, she jumped into her arms and said, “When I'm tired, I want to walk like that too!”. That day, the war ended for D. She smiled again and found hope. Today she lives in Rome, in a house provided by the community, and proceeds with her therapy.

The stories of the 81 Palestinian refugees who have been saved from the drama unfolding in Gaza in recent months, thanks to medical evacuations carried out by the Italian government and welcomed by the Community in Rome, Bologna, Milan, Florence and Perugia, are different, yet in some ways similar.

All of them bear very serious wounds on their bodies as well as in their hearts. They have been taken in by Italian hospitals and supported by the Community, which has tried wherever possible to reunite families. They have been slowly regaining their health and prospects for the future. Some are still in hospital with serious injuries that will take a long time to heal. Others have already found work, while the children are finally growing up away from war.



