Buenos Aires: new home for homeless people inaugurated

On 11 August, the Community of Sant'Egidio in Buenos Aires opened a new home for people living in extremely precarious housing conditions.
The facility currently accommodates two people who were living in extremely difficult circumstances: an elderly woman who makes small wooden handicrafts to sell on the street to support her seriously ill son, and a sick young man.
This is the second facility of this kind run by the Community of Sant'Egidio in the Argentine capital. The first, the ‘Locanda di Papa Francesco", was opened in the midst of the COVID-19 emergency to take in three people who were in dire straits during lockdown. This facility is also the result of collaboration with Rabbi Samuel Bonino. The experience matured over the years has shown that it is possible to offer concrete responses to the tragedy of social exclusion, restoring dignity and hope to those who have lost everything.