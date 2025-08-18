The Friendship Tent, in the Pournara refugee camp in Cyprus, a place that brings all peoples together at the same table

The Pournara refugee camp is now hosting around 220 people, mostly Syrians, but also Afghans, Sudanese, Somalis, Congolese and others. Many of them are even unaccompanied minors.

Many different nationalities, with individuals and families sharing stories of fleeing war, violence and poverty in search of a better future, and who often risk losing hope as a result of their tragic experiences. It is precisely to keep hope alive that the Community organises solidarity summers, to make those who feel abandoned know there are people who care, pray and are dedicated to them.

During the summer, Sant'Egidio organises various activities in this camp, including the Friendship Tent, a sort of “solidarity restaurant” where refugees can sit down and eat together every day, and English courses.

And on 15 August, there was a special party for all the residents of the camp, which begins with a meal in the Tent of Friendship, a place that brings all peoples to the same table. Even people who used to live in the camp in previous years and who, once they left, decided to join the Community to lend a hand, were present to help. The liturgy to celebrate the Assumption of Mary was accompanied by a choir made up of many different voices from Italy, Congo and Cameroon, with music in many different languages: Italian, English, French, Lingala and Swahili. This was followed by a party with dancing, singing and lots of watermelon.