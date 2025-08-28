CLOSE MENU
EN
THE COMMUNITY
HOW TO HELP
CONTACT
    MEDIA CENTRE
    BLOG
    NEWS/STORIES
    BOOKS
      CONTACT US
      YOUNG

      Youth for Peace from all over Europe - even from the martyed Ukraine - have arrived to take part in the “Global Friendship”.

      Tag:
      August 28 2025 - ROME, ITALY

      The Youth for Peace arrived from all over Europe - also from the martyred Ukraine - and started their annual meeting on Thursday. It is significantly called “Global Friendship”.

      Some 1,200 participants in total. More than 120 from Ukraine and also a delegation from Latin America.
      They will follow a packed programme of meetings at the “La Nuvola” Convention Centre until Sunday. A flashmob for peace at the Pantheon and the passage of the Holy Door are planned. 
      Saturday evening the event will end with the Eucharistic liturgy in the square of Santa Maria in Trastevere. Many of them joined the Youth Jubilee Days and have in their hearts the words of Pope Leo: ‘Friendship is the path to peace’.
      Words that they make concrete in their daily commitment, which has led them to spend a good part of the summer with children in the suburbs, in refugee camps in Greece and Cyprus, in Albania or in Africa, and make them true “witnesses of hope”.
      This page is also available in:
      YOUNG
      Global Friendship continues in Rome: on the second day, the assembly with Andrea Riccardi, language groups and a flash mob at the Pantheon to send a clear message : young people want peace.

      August 30 2025
      ROME, ITALY

      PRESS RELEASE
      Global Friendship in Rome with 1200 youth from 12 European countries

      August 29 2025
      ROME, ITALY

      EVENTS
      ‘Global Friendship’ stops in Rome this year: from 28 to 30 August, the International Conference of Young Europeans for Peace. Over one hundred young people from Ukraine will participate.

      August 27 2025
      ROME, ITALY