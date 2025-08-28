Youth for Peace from all over Europe - even from the martyed Ukraine - have arrived to take part in the “Global Friendship”.

The Youth for Peace arrived from all over Europe - also from the martyred Ukraine - and started their annual meeting on Thursday. It is significantly called “Global Friendship”.

Some 1,200 participants in total. More than 120 from Ukraine and also a delegation from Latin America.

They will follow a packed programme of meetings at the “La Nuvola” Convention Centre until Sunday. A flashmob for peace at the Pantheon and the passage of the Holy Door are planned.

Saturday evening the event will end with the Eucharistic liturgy in the square of Santa Maria in Trastevere. Many of them joined the Youth Jubilee Days and have in their hearts the words of Pope Leo: ‘Friendship is the path to peace’.

Words that they make concrete in their daily commitment, which has led them to spend a good part of the summer with children in the suburbs, in refugee camps in Greece and Cyprus, in Albania or in Africa, and make them true “witnesses of hope”.