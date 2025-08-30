Pope Leo XIV received the founder of Sant'Egidio, Andrea Riccardi, in audience this morning. Peace, dialogue between religions, new martyrs were discussed. And the Pope extended his best wishes to the whole Community for the feast of Sant'Egidio, on September 1st

This morning Pope Leo received Professor Andrea Riccardi, founder of the Community of Sant'Egidio, in audience at the Vatican.

According to information, peace, an absolute priority for all peoples, was discussed in depth during the conversation, with a commitment to keep it alive in prayer and in concrete and urgent action so that it may be affirmed in the face of the too many ongoing wars.

The need for dialogue to be pursued at various levels, starting with that between religions, was invoked in this regard, and to construct a more human world.The theme of the new martyrs, a memory that enlivens the Church, was dealt with even, with witnesses of our century such as Floribert Bwana Chui, the young Congolese from Sant'Egidio, killed for opposing an attempt at corruption.

At the end, Pope Leo expressed his best wishes for the feast of Saint Egidio, to be celebrated the day after tomorrow, 1 September. (Source ANSA - VATICAN CITY, August 30)

(translation by editorial staff)