Global Friendship in Rome has concluded, now the appointment for 2026 is in Budapest

On Saturday, 30 August, 1,200 young people gathered in front of St. Peter's Basilica for the third and final day of Global Friendship, and passed through the Holy Door as part of the Jubilee of Hope 2025 They joined in singing songs in a spirit of joy, friendship and happiness.

In the afternoon, the young people, who came from all over Europe— with the significant presence of 120 Ukrainian youth - and from some Latin American countries, visited some of Rome's historical sites, such as the Colosseum and the major squares, but also the places where the Community of Sant'Egidio offers its services, such as the Ecolab.

In the evening, the Eucharistic liturgy was celebrated in Piazza Santa Maria in Trastevere. The basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere had to expand beyond its walls to accommodate everyone, as Monsignor Vincenzo Paglia said during his homily, reflecting on the meaningful occasion.

The founder of the Community, Andrea Riccardi, brought greetings from Pope Leo XIV and announced the next Global Friendship event in Budapest: ‘Our programme is peace, not just from now until Budapest in a year’s time, but from now to any time’. The Global Friendship event ended with a big party in the square after the liturgy.