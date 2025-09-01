Bringing Hope to Flood-Stricken Communities: Sant'Egidio's Mission to the India-Pakistan Border Region

The Community of Sant'Egidio recently visited flood-affected areas along the India-Pakistan border, reaching families devastated by recent floods. Our mission took us to three remote villages—Kundanpur, Rajkot and Siyali—areas largely cut off from relief efforts due to their location and the severity of flooding.

The journey proved challenging, with roads blocked or submerged. Despite these obstacles, our team persevered, driven by the need to assist those forgotten. The collaboration between our Islamabad and Sialkot communities exemplified Sant'Egidio's spirit.



The scenes were heartbreaking. Many houses were destroyed, leaving families without shelter or basic necessities. Continuous heavy rainfall made conditions precarious, hampering relief operations. Our journey was interrupted twice by blocked roads and severe weather. We distributed groceries to 20 families and provided 100 boxes of rice with clean drinking water. Significantly, we served both Christian and Muslim families, embodying Sant'Egidio's commitment to reaching across religious boundaries.



What struck us most was the villagers' response. They said Sant'Egidio was the first organization to reach them since the floods began. "Before you, no one visited us" they repeated, expressing gratitude for assistance and simply being remembered. These communities, already vulnerable before the disaster, now face an uncertain future. Yet their resilience demonstrated the profound impact of timely support and human solidarity.



This mission reminded us how critical sustained support is for communities in crisis. The needs far exceed what any single visit can address. There is urgent need to mobilize resources and coordinate efforts to help these communities rebuild with dignity and hope. Sant'Egidio remains committed to these forgotten communities, ensuring they know they are not alone.