Bringing hope to flood-stricken communities: Sant'Egidio's mission to the India-Pakistan border region

The Communities of Sant'Egidio of Islamabad and Sialkot recently visited flood-affected areas along the Indo-Pakistani border and and delivered emergency aid to families devastated by the floods. In addition to the poorest urban areas, the mission also reached three remote villages — Kundanpur, Rajkot and Siyali — areas that had been left without relief because of their location and the severe flooding.

It was not easy to reach the flooded areas. Several times the vehicle carrying the aid ran into roadblocks, caused by collapses and landslides from the continuous rains.

In the three villages, volunteers found widespread destruction. Houses had been partially or completely destroyed, leaving families exposed to the elements with no basic necessities. Food aid, rice and drinking water were brought to the affected residents, both Christian and Muslim families.

Sant'Egidio was the first relief organisation to reach these communities - living an area already very poor and isolated - since the floods began about two weeks ago.

The mission revealed an urgent need for increased relief efforts in the region. The Communities of Sant'Egidio in Pakistan will join forces to ensure coordinated, long-term support to help with reconstruction.