A delegation from Sant'Egidio meets with the President of Zimbabwe: discussion focuses on the abolition of the death penalty

A delegation of the Community of Sant'Egidio met with Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe, on his visit to Rome. The focus of the meeting was the campaign for the abolition of the death penalty worldwide.

On 31 December 2024, Mnangagwa signed a law abolishing capital punishment definitively, after it was approved by the Senate in December. The last execution in the country took place in July 2005, and since then Zimbabwe maintained a de facto moratorium.

The conversation also included discussion of the Community's work for peace in Africa and the need to increase efforts for the continent's stability.

The complete abolition of the death penalty expresses significant progress in the global campaign promoted by Sant'Egidio, which has been working for years to eliminate executions through dialogue with governments and awareness-raising among international public opinion.

