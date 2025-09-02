CLOSE MENU
EN
THE COMMUNITY
HOW TO HELP
CONTACT
    MEDIA CENTRE
    BLOG
    NEWS/STORIES
    BOOKS
      CONTACT US
      DEATH PENALTY

      A delegation from Sant'Egidio meets with the President of Zimbabwe: discussion focuses on the abolition of the death penalty

      Tag:
      September 2 2025 - ROME, ITALY
      A delegation of the Community of Sant'Egidio met with Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe, on his visit to Rome. The focus of the meeting was the campaign for the abolition of the death penalty worldwide.
      On 31 December 2024, Mnangagwa signed a law abolishing capital punishment definitively, after it was approved by the Senate in December. The last execution in the country took place in July 2005, and since then Zimbabwe maintained a de facto moratorium.
      The conversation also included discussion of the Community's work for peace in Africa and the need to increase efforts for the continent's stability.
      The complete abolition of the death penalty expresses significant progress in the global campaign promoted by Sant'Egidio, which has been working for years to eliminate executions through dialogue with governments and awareness-raising among international public opinion. 

       VISIT THE BLOG: No Death Penalty

       

      This page is also available in:
      DEATH PENALTY
      We are saddened to learn that Curtis Windom's death sentence has been carried out. Don Marco Gnavi's homily on the eve of the execution during the evening prayer of the Community

      August 29 2025

      APPEALS
      APPEAL TO SAVE CURTIS WINDOM, HIS EXECUTION IS SCHEDULED IN FLORIDA FOR AUGUST 28TH

      August 1 2025
      UNITED STATES

      DEATH PENALTY
      The Community of Sant’Egidio expresses its condolences on the passing of Sunny Jacobs, a dear friend and symbol of the fight against the death penalty

      June 5 2025
      COSTELLOE, IRELAND