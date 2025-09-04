Global Youth Gather in Rome: Building Peace & Hope for a Better Tomorrow | EWTN News

Across the world, initiatives promoting peace and solidarity are growing, and the "Global Friendship Peace Hope" encounter in Rome is a powerful example. Organized by the Catholic lay movement Sant’Egidio, the event brought together over 1,000 young people aged 13 to 25 from around the globe.



Sant’Egidio, founded in 1968, is dedicated to fostering peace, prayer, and dialogue. Over the weekend, youth gathered to strengthen bonds, build bridges within their communities, and celebrate shared values that form the foundation of global friendship. Katya, a volunteer from Ukraine who has worked with Sant’Egidio for nine years, has been supporting refugees affected by war. She describes the movement as more than a community—it’s a family, providing empathy and vital support for those who have suffered great loss.



The weekend combined joyful activities like dancing, singing, and music with moments of prayer and deep discussions on important issues such as ecology, migration, and poverty—all aimed at spreading a culture of peace and solidarity.



