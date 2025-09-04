CLOSE MENU
      Global Youth Gather in Rome: Building Peace & Hope for a Better Tomorrow | EWTN News

      September 4 2025 - ROME, ITALY

      Across the world, initiatives promoting peace and solidarity are growing, and the "Global Friendship Peace Hope" encounter in Rome is a powerful example. Organized by the Catholic lay movement Sant’Egidio, the event brought together over 1,000 young people aged 13 to 25 from around the globe.

      Sant’Egidio, founded in 1968, is dedicated to fostering peace, prayer, and dialogue. Over the weekend, youth gathered to strengthen bonds, build bridges within their communities, and celebrate shared values that form the foundation of global friendship. Katya, a volunteer from Ukraine who has worked with Sant’Egidio for nine years, has been supporting refugees affected by war. She describes the movement as more than a community—it’s a family, providing empathy and vital support for those who have suffered great loss.

      The weekend combined joyful activities like dancing, singing, and music with moments of prayer and deep discussions on important issues such as ecology, migration, and poverty—all aimed at spreading a culture of peace and solidarity.

      EWTN Vatican Correspondent Valentina Di Donato reports.

       
      YOUNG
      Global Friendship continues in Rome: on the second day, the assembly with Andrea Riccardi, language groups and a flash mob at the Pantheon to send a clear message : young people want peace.

      August 30 2025
      ROME, ITALY

      PRESS RELEASE
      Global Friendship in Rome with 1200 youth from 12 European countries

      August 29 2025
      ROME, ITALY

      YOUNG
      Youth for Peace from all over Europe - even from the martyed Ukraine - have arrived to take part in the “Global Friendship”.

      August 28 2025
      ROME, ITALY