'They bore witness to their faith without ever using the weapons of force and violence, but rather by embracing the hidden and meek power of the Gospel'. The commemoration of the martyrs and witnesses to the faith of the new century, presided over by Pope Leo.

‘Unfortunately, despite the end of the great dictatorships of the twentieth century, the persecution of Christians is not over today; on the contrary, in some parts of the world it has increased.’ Pope Leo XIV denounced the dramatic situation of the faithful who are persecuted during the commemoration of the new martyrs and witnesses of the faith of the 21st century, celebrated in the Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls in front of about 4,000 people and representatives of other Christian Churches.

The Pontiff recalled iconic figures such as Sister Dorothy Stang, who was killed in Brazil in 2005 as she defended the rights of the landless in the Amazon, and showed her Bible to her killers, saying, ‘This is my only weapon.’ He mentioned Father Ragheed Ganni , a Chaldean priest killed in Mosul in 2007 by ISIS along with three deacons, and Brother Francis Tofi, an Anglican from the Solomon Islands murdered in 2003 while he was working for peace.

Abish Masih, a ten-year-old Pakistani boy killed in the attack on the church in Lahore in 2015. He used to attend the School of Peace run by the Community of Sant'Egidio and had written in his notebook A particularly touching memory was that of little, a ten-year-old Pakistani boy killed in the attack on the church in Lahore in 2015. He used to attend the School of Peace run by the Community of Sant'Egidio and had written in his notebook ‘Making the world a better place’ . Abish's notebook is now kept in the Basilica of St. Bartholomew on the Island, a sanctuary for new martyrs.

‘They bore witness to their faith without ever using the weapons of force and violence, but by embracing the hidden and meek power of the Gospel,’ emphasised Leo XIV, defining the martyrs as symbols of ‘unarmed hope’ that continues to spread the Gospel message even in the most hostile contexts. ‘May this child's dream inspire us to bear courageous witness to our faith, so that together we may be the leaven of a peaceful and fraternal humanity,’ concluded the Pope, as candles were lit at the foot of the cross in memory of all the witnesses to the faith who gave their lives for Christ.