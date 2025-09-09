Prayer for the sick is a request for the night of pain to end and for the light of morning to come. It is a question for hope that never disappoints.

Isaiah 21:11-12

Oracle on Edom: They call to me from Seir, "Watchman, how much longer the night? Watchman, how much longer the night?"

The watchman replies, "Morning has come, and again night. If you will ask, ask; come back again.

Sisters and brothers,

we are gathered here this evening to pray for those who are sick. It is an important prayer, we feel its value, we feel its strength, and it is important to be many in prayer for the sick.

We have heard the Word of the Lord from the book of the prophet Isaiah. The Lord has made a covenant of love and faithfulness with his people, a covenant based even on listening to his Word, to his voice. And this evening we have heard it, through the prophet Isaiah, as a repeated question.

It is an oracle about Duma. Duma in Hebrew means “silence”. It is an oracle full of silence, because silence can even be evocative in prayer; silence is also a question. The voice of the Lord comes to us in the form of a question to a watchman who hears the cry from Seir.

He is the gkeeper - this is the very meaning of the Hebrew word for watchman. The watchman guards the Lord's covenant with the people, and he guards the cry. They cry out to me from Seir: watchman - which we could even translate as keeper - how much longer is the night?

Who is this keeper? Certainly the Lord himself, our shepherd and keeper, who receives our cry for our sick brothers and sisters this evening. He receives the cry, often stifled, of so many sick people who ask for healing or relief from illness, who ask not to be left alone in the night of illness.

The Lord protects that cry, our cry, the cry of the sick. The cry of women and men who ask for relief and healing, the cry of those who are confined to institutions and nursing homes, who ask for a kind, merciful presence, care, a kind word, to give meaning to what they are experiencing. The cry of prisoners in jails, without care, who ask for humane conditions and the possibility of a future.

It is a cry that becomes a question: how much longer, how much longer will the night last? That is: how long will this night last? But also: what is the night made of? What is its nature? And then we ask the keeper: what can you tell us about this night? What experience have you, guardian, had of the night?

But we could also ask: what comes from this night?

It is a question at the heart of the crisis. The question of origins or the length of the night, of illness, is beyond our control, but we need to ask ourselves what lights we can see in the night. Recognising the night, not removing it, questioning it, means practising hope, and hope is the tiny light in the night.

It is important to address, to cry out the question to the sentinel, to the keeper. Questioning is prayer; it means having faith in listening. To remain in the night of questioning means to seek and ask for a possible answer.

And the cry reaching the sentinel's ears is not empty, it is in the darkness that the light shines, in the midst of the crisis, at its very centre.

Every day, in some way, the Lord teaches us to live the complexity of our time, never giving in to the night, but learning to seek a way out, the morning that comes, maybe even with the night itself. The night, the crisis, the evil do not suddenly disappear, but the morning comes, then the night too. They are both together, because there is light in the night.

It is important to continue to ask, that is, to continue to pray. Pray the night will pass and the morning will come. Never stop asking. This is the answer we receive from the keeper: continue to ask, come back, ask again! Lord, we are here again this evening to ask again.

Never get used to evil, to illness, to the night. Keep asking to be light, to illuminate the darkness of the nights of the sick, the darkness of those who suffer, the darkness of those wounded by war, the darkness of a heart that has little hope, that feels abandoned.

The night continues to ask us to inhabit it with questions, to imagine the present in an alternative way. The prophet invites us to continue our search, invites us on a journey of knowledge, which is a journey of responsibility. Yes, the watchman, the keeper asks us to take responsibility and do our part, which is first and foremost to ask.

Come back and ask again, never lose the joy of living as responsible people. And in the end, each of us can be the one who questions and the one who is called to answer, at the same time. Be that sentinel, that keeper because the Lord first lowered himself to listen to the cry and paved the way for us too.

It is to him that we turn again this evening. He who is God, shepherd and keeper who never abandons us. He looks upon the pain of those who suffer, of those who are alone, abandoned in their beds. He is the one who calls us to keep our ears alert, our senses alive, to guard the cry and continue to ask for the night to end and the light of morning to come.

Sisters and brothers, all this is the search for the hope that never disappoints.