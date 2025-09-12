From the memory of 9/11, a call to fraternity: only together can we defeat violence

Mons. Vincenzo Paglia's Meditation on 9/11 anniversary



Matthew 22:34-40

Dear Sisters and Brothers,

We are gathered in this Basilica, at the invitation of the Community of Sant'Egidio, to commemorate the terrorist attacks that took place in the United States on 11 September 2001 and to pray to the Lord for all the victims. Saint John Paul II called it ‘a dark day in the history of humanity, a terrible affront to human dignity’. The extreme cruelty of that event, which shocked not only the United States but the entire world, moves us every year to gather in this Basilica for a moment of prayer and remembrance, and also to express our solidarity with the American people and to reaffirm our rejection of all terrorist acts.

I extend a friendly greeting to the Embassy of the United States of America to the Holy See, to the other distinguished personalities and representatives of the Diplomatic Corps. Your attendance is a sign of a feeling that unites us all: the memory of what happened urges us to draw even closer in mutual solidarity and in our commitment to fight together against the violence of evil that keeps taking innocent victims.

How can we forget the sense of bewilderment we felt on that day in the face of the ferocity of that attack? People were mowed down whose only fault was to go to work, as they did every day. Nor can we forget the heroism of the rescuers, some of whom lost their lives.

The attack marked the dramatic beginning of the new century. It was actually the whole world that was struck. In fact, everyone – even the strongest – felt vulnerable on that day. The numbers of that massacre still speak for themselves: 19 suicide bombers killed 2,299 people and left 24 missing, including 327 from 53 countries around the world. Indeed, a new millennium could not have begun in a worse way. The future itself was affected. More than two decades have passed since then, and unfortunately we have witnessed similar terrorist attacks in different parts of the world. It is as if a spiral of violence has been set in motion, and extremists continue to fuel it. The situations have become even more complex and dangerous. We cannot resign to evil and its ferocity. Everyone is asked to be more courageous and daring in order to promote the cessation of conflicts and the restoration of peace. We believers are asked to intensify our prayer to the Lord, the author of peace.

This evening, as we pray in particular for the victims of 11 September, we also want to remember all the victims of terrorism and war. Only God knows their number and their names. In his great and boundless mercy, he gathered them all with his own hands as the hands of men struck them down. And he took them with him to the sanctuary of heaven.

This evening – in the wake of the Gospel of Matthew, which links the love of God to the love of neighbour – we imagine them present in the golden apse of this Basilica, all embraced by Jesus as Jesus embraces his mother. A tender hug. We feel like one people, they above and we below, together invoking the Lord to end wars and establish peace. Only a sense of fraternity among all can root out terrorism and war. We are all children of the one Father who is in heaven. And all peoples are brothers and sisters. Tonight's prayer rises to God to urge peoples to fraternity and peace, as the psalmist reminds us: "Unless the Lord builds the house, those who build it labour in vain. Unless the Lord guards the city, the watchman stays awake in vain' (Ps 127:1).

The Community of Sant'Egidio, each one of us, continues to be challenged by the cry of pain that rises from peoples at war, and we do not cease to pray - and to invite many others to pray - that the peace that Pope Leo never ceases to call for among all peoples may spread. Sisters and brothers, let us continue to invoke the Lord, the good Father of all, with one single heart with insistence, that he may hear our prayer and give his peace to the world. Amen

.