‘Let us continue to hope and work for a world where light overcomes darkness’: Alyce Ahn’s memory of 11 September

Good evening, everyone.

I am Alyce Ahn, and I am here as political and economic officer for the American Embassy to the Holy See. Today marks the twenty-fourth anniversary of one of the darkest days in our history. 11 September 2001 is a day that everyone who lived through it will remember, a day that changed the United States and the entire world.

First, I would like to honour the memory of those we lost on that horrendous day, approximately 3,000 men, women, and children. We remember those who lost their lives, from over 90 countries, including Italy, and we remember their loved ones and their pain. Furthermore, we do not forget the many people who were among the first responders and helped the victims that day, and many others who were nearby. We remember them and think of them all.

At the same time, light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it. Since 11 September, we have witnessed demonstrations of profound gentleness, compassion and humanity, generosity, resilience and courage. We have also been amazed by the resilience of the American people, as well as the support from around the world.

I remember where I was that day. I was a university student in California, and the events of that time strengthened my desire to study international relations and dedicate my life to public service. I know that many of my fellow students were inspired to do the same.

Let us continue to hope and work for a world where light overcomes darkness.

I thank His Excellency, Monsignor Vincenzo Paglia, and our friends of the Community of Sant'Egidio. This moment of reflection and prayer makes us feel part of one family.