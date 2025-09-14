Representatives of Christian churches and civil society in Germany, on the initiative of Sant'Egidio, address an appeal to the country to promote reception and integration of migrants.

The Communities of Sant'Egidio in Germany, alarmed by the climate of increasing hostility to refugees, have launched an appeal to the authorities and the country that legal and safe routes be guaranteed for those fleeing from wars and that commitments made to those who have the right to be welcomed in Germany be respected.

The appeal was first signed by numerous representatives of the Churches.

THE APPEAL

Ten years ago, the image of three-year-old Syrian Alan Kurdi lying dead on the beach shocked many people and sparked widespread emotion and a desire to help refugees.

Since then, the situation has changed completely: borders have been closed, fences erected and deportations stepped up. The acceptance of migrants must not be seen as competing with concerns about our own problems. Isolation must not become our leitmotif.

Refugee suffering has become much more dramatic, not least because of the increased number of wars. The image of the dead child on the beach, like the images of so many other children who are innocent victims of the countless bloody conflicts on our planet, must shake us up again today: we cannot remain indifferent. This also means that Germany must immediately fulfil its promises to Afghan aid workers, who have been waiting too long and are threatened with arrest or even deportation, which would put their lives at risk. Family reunifications must continue to be facilitated, as they are an important basis for achieving effective integration.

Nevertheless, a mindset is spreading in Europe that sees everyone working for themselves and sometimes in opposition to each other. There is a failure to develop shared solutions combining the need for immigration for the labour market and the humanitarian aspirations of our continent with the legitimate demand for legal migration. An example of this is the ‘humanitarian corridors’ that Sant'Egidio has introduced with other parties in several European countries. They have helped thousands of people escape from often inhumane situations and successfully supported their integration. This initiative should also be implemented at European level.

Migration must be understood as a structural issue that requires a common policy at European level, rather than loud slogans fuelling fear and aggression. Our country's post-war history has always been marked by a commendable commitment to protecting human dignity, as enshrined in the Constitution, especially for the needy and persecuted.

Addressing this challenge is not only possible, it can actually enrich our ageing societies. This is demonstrated by the experience of the past 10 years with the reception of Syrian refugees, most of whom have been integrated into our labour market and have now become an integral part of our country.

The first signatories are:

Bishop Emeritus Dr Heinrich Bedford-Strohm, Chair of the Central Committee of the World Council of Churches

Former Bishop Dr Dr h.c. Markus Dröge, Berlin

Bishop Ernst-Wilhelm Gohl, Evangelical Church in Württemberg

Fr Thomas Hollweck SJ, Provincial of the Jesuit Province of Central Europe

Monsignor Wolfgang Huber, President of Missio Munich

Archbishop Dr Heiner Koch, Archdiocese of Berlin

Regional Bishop Christian Kopp, Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bavaria

Pastor Dr Angela Kunze, Evangelical Student Community Magdeburg and contemporary witness of 1989

Michael Martin, Deputy Chair of the DNK/LWB and Chair of the Executive Committee of the DNK/LWB and member of the Council of the LWB

Br. Andreas Murk, Provincial Minister of the Franciscan Minorites Province of St. Elisabeth

Regional Bishop Thomas Prieto Peral, Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bavaria

Abbot Michael Reepen, Münsterschwarzach

Prof. Dr. Ulrich Schmitzer, Humboldt University of Berlin

Regional Bishop Dr. Oliver Schuegraf, Evangelical Lutheran Regional Church of Schaumburg Lippe

Prof. Dr. Thomas Söding, Vice-President of the ZdK

Bishop Dr. Christian Stäblein, Representative of the Council of the EKD for Refugee Issues, Bishop of the Evangelical Church of Berlin-Brandenburg-Silesian Upper Lusatia

Dr Irme Stetter-Karp, President of the ZdK

Further signatories will follow.