      Best wishes, Pope Leo! Thank you for indicating the path to peace in a divided world and for inviting us to ‘build bridges of universal fraternity’.

      September 14 2025 -
      Today, as we celebrate the Jubilee of the new martyrs, Sant'Egidio joins the universal Church in expressing its joy at the Pope's birthday.

       The Community of Sant'Egidio joins in the joy of the universal Church in wishing Pope Leo a happy 70th birthday. The words used to open his pontificate, urging a divided world towards an “unarmed and disarming” peace, show us all the path to follow in this Jubilee of Hope, at a time marked by so many wars.

      We are grateful for his encouragement to bring hope and build bridges through dialogue. Today, as we celebrate the Jubilee of the New Martyrs, we remember his words to the Community on the occasion of the beatification of Floribert Bwana Chui, martyr in Congo, calling on young people to follow his example and be ‘leaven of peace’.
      The entire Community of Sant'Egidio worldwide wishes him all the best.
