Barcelona: the Community remembers Darling, a young Honduran victim of violence. Youth for Peace: ‘No to indifference’

Tuesday, 16 September, the Community of Sant'Egidio in Barcelona gathered in Piaza Antoni Capmany, the place where the body of Darling Menjadi, a 16-year-old boy killed in a fight last week, was found.

It was a moment of prayer and consolation joined by his parents, school friends, citizens and young people from the neighbourhood. A response to the climate of indifference and inattention that has surrounded this tragic event, it was also a moment of hope to build a more supportive and peaceful city.

After listening to the Word of God, the prayer ended by laying flowers in front of a photograph of young Darling, on the spot where he was injured and where he was helped by a group of homeless people who tried to help him and called for emergency assistance.

The Youth for Peace of Barcelona read an appeal for everyone to take responsibility to create a climate of respect and peaceful coexistence.

The appeal of the Youth for Peace

We are gathered here tonight because we believe it is very important not to remain indifferent or look away.

It is important to share our pain and question ourselves, but also to continue to seek creative alternatives to build a more humane and peaceful city. Darling's tragedy strikes our consciences, shakes our comfort and calls us to a shared responsibility. We cannot accept this as if it were inevitable, or as just another piece of bad news.

We cannot become accustomed to such news. We feel responsible for the lives of all our brothers and sisters: young or old, white or black, Muslim or Christian, rich or poor, born in our country or in any other country in the world. The death of one man at the hands of another is always a defeat for all humanity. Protecting life and countering violence and racism are our shared responsibility.

In addition to all this, Darling was 16 years old. He had his entire life ahead of him. The death of a young person makes it even more tragic.

We do not want to remain indifferent. We do not want to simply stand by stunned. We want to wake up. We can only continue on our path if we do not let indifference take away other lives and our dream of a better world and peace.

We are here because we could not remain indifferent and silent. We are here to say once again NO TO VIOLENCE, in whatever form or origin. We are here to reaffirm the value of the life of every man and woman, and so that Darling's death may truly be the last. We are here to make a decision: not to become accustomed to evil and to be custodians of our brothers and sisters.

No more violence! Never again!

We believe in integration, we believe in dialogue, we believe in culture and solidarity as ways to build a better and peaceful world. We say this loud and clear. We repeat: a city of coexistence and peace can be built through integration, dialogue between different people, cultivating interest in everything and, above all, showing solidarity.

Let us cherish this hope that grows as we cultivate these seeds together, to make our city become a city of coexistence and peace.

Let's build it together!

Barcelona, 16 September 2025