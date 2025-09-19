PEACE FOR GAZA: Prayer vigil in Piazza Santa Maria in Trastevere, Monday 22 September, 7.30pm. Promoted together with Catholic associations and communities, presided over by Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti. Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa will be joining in remotely.

Considering the dire situation caused by the war and ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza,

the Community of Sant'Egidio, together with ACLI, AGESCI, Italian Catholic Action, Communion and Liberation, Pope John XXIII Community, Cooperativa Auxilium, Christian Workers Movement, Focolare Movement, Political Movement for Unity, OFS Secular Franciscan Order, Renewal in the Holy Spirit, Union of Superiors General USG

promote a

PRAYER VIGIL

‘PEACE FOR GAZA’

calling for a ceasefire and the release of hostages, a negotiated diplomatic solution, and full respect for international humanitarian law.

Presided over by Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti

in connection with Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem

Piazza di S. Maria in Trastevere, Rome

Monday, 22 September 2025 - 7:30 p.m.