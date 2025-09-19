CLOSE MENU
      PEACE FOR GAZA: Prayer vigil in Piazza Santa Maria in Trastevere, Monday 22 September, 7.30pm. Promoted together with Catholic associations and communities, presided over by Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti. Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa will be joining in remotely.

      Tag:
      September 19 2025 - ROME, ITALY

      Considering the dire situation caused by the war and ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, 

      the Community of Sant'Egidio, together with ACLI, AGESCI, Italian Catholic Action, Communion and Liberation, Pope John XXIII Community, Cooperativa Auxilium, Christian Workers Movement, Focolare Movement, Political Movement for Unity, OFS Secular Franciscan Order, Renewal in the Holy Spirit, Union of Superiors General USG
       
      promote a
      PRAYER VIGIL
      ‘PEACE FOR GAZA’
      calling for a ceasefire and the release of hostages, a negotiated diplomatic solution, and full respect for international humanitarian law. 
       
      Presided over by Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti
      in connection with Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem
       
      Piazza di S. Maria in Trastevere, Rome
      Monday, 22 September 2025 - 7:30 p.m.
       
      Journalists, photographers and media operators interested in covering the event are kindly requested to write to [email protected]
      This page is also available in:
