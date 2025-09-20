A new 'Casa dell'Amicizia' (House of Friendship) inaugurated in Pavia. Marco Impagliazzo: ‘In this Jubilee of Hope, this place is good news for the city.’

Friday, 19 September, in Pavia, a new Sant'Egidio House of Friendship was inaugurated in the presence of Marco Impagliazzo, president of Sant'Egidio, Corrado Sanguineti, bishop of Pavia, Alice Moggi, deputy mayor, and many friends of the Community. The house is located in a building of the parish of SS. Primo e Feliciano, which had been in disuse for several years and has been renovated by the Community of Pavia.

The new House of Friendship is in the historic centre and adds to the other two houses of the Community already open on the outskirts of the city. Besides rooms for meetings and gatherings, there is a warehouse that will increase the food parcel distribution service, a large kitchen where meals for the homeless are prepared, a headquarters for Youth for Peace and a guesthouse for visitors.

Many young people attended the inauguration, happy to welcome Marco Impagliazzo to Pavia after the enthusiastic Global Friendship meeting in Rome. ‘The Community teams up with young people, makes them protagonists, persuades us that hope never disappoints and that a world where solidarity overcomes resignation and indifference is truly possible,’ said Matteo, speaking on behalf of Youth for Peace.

Commenting on the name chosen for this new home, Bishop Sanguineti noted: ‘What the human heart needs is friendship where you are called by name.’ Then highlighting the coincidence between the opening of this place and the consecration of the cathedral’s new altar, he said: ‘The home of man and the home of God, both with doors open to all.’

‘Opening a house of friendship in this city is good news,’ concluded Marco Impagliazzo, "we are in the Jubilee of Hope. This house is fruit of hope, which moves people's lives. “Hope never disappoints.” This is a place of people who are not disappointed, as they are moved by hope, Jesus. That hope moves hearts, minds, and dreams to achieve good things in this world."