‘In Gaza, all I see is sadism and barbarism. We are prisoners of an age of force.’ Interview with Andrea Riccardi

‘Killing never creates a future; we are prisoners of an age of force. There is no plan for Gaza and no vision for the world," says Andrea Riccardi, founder of the Community of Sant'Egidio, mediator for peace in Mozambique, Guatemala, Ivory Coast, Guinea, and former Minister for International Cooperation.

Tonight in Rome, Catholic movements and associations are gathering in prayer for peace in the Middle East. Why is the conflict in Gaza increasing instead of decreasing?

'An incredible situation. An immediate ceasefire and release of Israeli hostages are needed. Razing the Strip to the ground is barbaric, just as it is terrorist sadism to let the hostages perish. I have always been a friend of Israel, yet the Netanyahu government's response is disproportionate and tramples on international law: we cannot understand the plan. Let's stop the massacre immediately. No more hospitals being blown up and innocent people dying of thirst and bombs."

Who is calling for a ceasefire?

" Part of Israeli society and a large part of the Arab world that has rejected Hamas. Too many have been toying with Hamas, but the future of Gaza is not Hamas. It is not the time to put history on trial. The massacre must be stopped. A ceasefire is needed to prevent further suffering for the hostages and hundreds of thousands of people starving and forced to flee from what little remains of their homes. Now is time for a negotiated diplomatic solution, and humanitarian law also applies in wartime. Continuing to kill and bomb only adds fuel to the fire."

Why gathering in Rome?

‘To tie prayer to the Gaza's cry of pain. Biblically, the cry of pain is already a prayer God hears: in the psalms, it is also a protest to God and provokes an awakening of conscience. While attacks are carried out to test military response capabilities, we want to awaken a sense of justice in our leaders.’

‘Forced exile,’ says the Pope.

'A people does not move, that is the wisdom of the Church. You don't draw lines on a map: in the past, colonial powers used to draw borders. You cannot understand the project for which so much blood is being shed. Middle East does not need it. Keeping a war going produces poisoned fruit. Peace requires vision. Giorgio La Pira was laughed at when he first urged Egyptian President Nasser to talk to Israel.

What is the prospect now?

"There is no plan. Where can a people move to? It is madness to spend money in the Strip to turn the homes of people whose only crime is to have Hamas strangling a population that, back in 2006, made the mistake of voting for it, into resorts. A Gazan welcomed by Sant'Egidio told me: “We are hostages twice. Of the bombings and of Hamas”. Enough with the violence, we must enter a different dimension. Let's move beyond war. Prayer is to reject a world without dialogue. After his meeting with Trump, Putin intensified his attacks on Ukraine. Unless we can dialogue, we sentence ourselves to a world war”

Francis's?

'Yes, and for many trivial causes not worth a man's life. The individualism of people has become the nationalism of states. However, the world is a complex architecture; if I knock down a pillar, everything collapses. Working in the interests of one's own country also means working in the interests of others. As Beniamino Andreatta (an Italian economist and politician - ed) said, there is a global interest that is made up of many parts. Here, a purely economic world has been created, dominated by techno-companies, where states are silent and diplomacy is a neglected art. Peace is a multi-level construction. You can't start at the end, i.e. by signing a treaty like the Camp David Accords. It is a world full of problems we must solve. We cannot resign ourselves to continuing like this under the shade of war. Christians will be left with the task of continuing to believe in peace and creating it where only war is imagined.

The United Kingdom and Canada recognise Palestine, Italy?

“ No response. Yet Secretary of State Pietro Parolin responded with an effective quip in Roman dialect: “da mo' l'abbiamo riconosciuta” (we have recognised it since then) . The Oslo Accords already provided for a Palestinian entity that wants to be a state. Giving a serious and official voice to a people is everyone's interest. Let's not give bombs the value of a voice. I have been working on the Shoah all my life and promoted the memory of the raid on the Jews in Rome. Israel has a right to security. Yet peace is the only true security. The Abraham Accords were important, and Hamas caused them to fail."

Has Trump also failed?

What is happening in the Strip is a long-term American failure. I hoped that Trump could do something, especially in Ukraine. I couldn't understand his policy. Unless he intervenes, the war will drag on, and it's like fire: it gets out of hand and comes back to burn those who set it. I think of the pain of Palestinian families over the ongoing devastation and of Israeli families who don't know their loved ones' fate. Innocent people also died on 7 October, and they were innocent people who had good relations with the Palestinians. Let us not be divided, let us go beyond such disproportionate violence. Candles will be lit at the prayer vigil in Rome. An invitation not to go forward in the darkness only lit by rockets and bombings. I am dismayed by the horror that is spreading in the Gaza Strip.

What role does faith play?

"We talk about the three Abrahamic religions, Jews, Christians and Muslims, but it is not a religious war in Gaza, it is a war for war's sake. War is never holy. From 26 to 28 October, religious leaders will gather in Rome and Pope Leo XIV will speak, in the spirit of Assisi: the theme is “ daring peace”. Today, the real audacity is to stop these atrocious wars."

