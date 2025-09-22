CLOSE MENU
EN
THE COMMUNITY
HOW TO HELP
CONTACT
    MEDIA CENTRE
    BLOG
    NEWS/STORIES
    BOOKS
      CONTACT US
      WORLD

      Peace and integration the focus of Federal President Steinmeier's visit to Sant'Egidio

      Tag:
      September 22 2025 -
      Conversation with President Marco Impagliazzo at the Trastevere headquarters and meeting with migrants and refugees at the Italian Language and Culture School

      The president of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank Walter Steinmeier, visited Sant'Egidio after his audience with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican.

      During his conversation with President Marco Impagliazzo and other representatives of the Community, the value of the long-standing friendship between Sant'Egidio and Germany was emphasised, and Mr Steinmeier's participation in numerous events organised by the Community recalled, including the International Meeting “The Audacity of Peace” in Berlin in September 2023.
      Among the topics discussed were peace, described as ‘fundamental and urgent’ in view of the numerous ongoing conflicts, Africa and its need for development in order to respond to the many young people in search of a future, as well as the duty to continue humanitarian aid to Ukraine, where numerous Sant'Egidio communities are helping internally displaced persons.
       
      Integration as a response to the multiple crises Europe and the world are facing was another recurring topic in the conversation. In this context, the visit by Federal President Steinmeier immediately after the meeting to the nearby Sant'Egidio School of Italian Language and Culture, which has supported the social and professional integration of thousands of migrants in over forty years of activity, was significant. The German President also had the opportunity to greet some refugees who came to Italy thanks to the humanitarian corridors, a successful model of integration that has now been in place for ten years.
      This page is also available in:
      EVENTS
      NO MORE WALLS - Festival of the Children of Sant'Egidio's Schools of Peace in Berlin: overcome walls and build peace

      May 27 2024
      KREISFREIE STADT BERLIN, GERMANY

      EVENTS
      Munich: 55th Anniversary Celebration with Cardinal Reinhard Marx

      May 5 2023
      KREISFREIE STADT MÜNCHEN, GERMANY

      The German Jews deported 80 years ago: Sant'Egidio and the Jewish Community of Munich commemorate the event

      November 22 2021
      KREISFREIE STADT MÜNCHEN, GERMANY