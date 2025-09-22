Peace and integration the focus of Federal President Steinmeier's visit to Sant'Egidio

The president of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank Walter Steinmeier, visited Sant'Egidio after his audience with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican.

During his conversation with President Marco Impagliazzo and other representatives of the Community, the value of the long-standing friendship between Sant'Egidio and Germany was emphasised, and Mr Steinmeier's participation in numerous events organised by the Community recalled, including the International Meeting “The Audacity of Peace” in Berlin in September 2023.

Among the topics discussed were peace, described as ‘fundamental and urgent’ in view of the numerous ongoing conflicts, Africa and its need for development in order to respond to the many young people in search of a future, as well as the duty to continue humanitarian aid to Ukraine, where numerous Sant'Egidio communities are helping internally displaced persons.

Integration as a response to the multiple crises Europe and the world are facing was another recurring topic in the conversation. In this context, the visit by Federal President Steinmeier immediately after the meeting to the nearby Sant'Egidio School of Italian Language and Culture, which has supported the social and professional integration of thousands of migrants in over forty years of activity, was significant. The German President also had the opportunity to greet some refugees who came to Italy thanks to the humanitarian corridors, a successful model of integration that has now been in place for ten years.