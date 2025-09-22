PEACE FOR GAZA: Prayer vigil organised by Sant'Egidio together with Catholic movements, associations and congregations: ‘We do believe in the peaceful, non-violent force of prayer, which can move hearts to end the war.’

'We do believe that prayer has an historical, peaceful, non-violent force that can move hearts so that war may end, the occupation may end, the violence and bombings may end, the hostages may be freed, and respect for international law in that land may be restored.' Marco Impagliazzo, president of the Community of Sant'Egidio, said this as he opened the ‘Peace for Gaza’ prayer vigil, promoted by the Community of Sant'Egidio, together with Acli, Agesci, Auxilium, Italian Catholic Action, Communion and Liberation, Pope John XXIII Community, Christian Workers Movement, Focolare Movement, Political Movement for Unity, OFS Secular Franciscan Order, Renewal in the Holy Spirit and UISG, in the Basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere.

‘Let us pray,’ he urged, ‘for all the victims, especially the children.’

The basilica was packed with participants. More were in the square and thousands followed online. A believing people trusting in the power of prayer against the violent force of weapons gathered on the evening of 22 September to invoke peace.

Cardinal Bassetti addressed the crowd in his homily: a concrete sign, he said, that ‘violence can and must be stopped,’ and stressed that ‘despite everything, hope does not retreat.’ He then firmly recalled that ‘blessed are the afflicted - those who have remained in Gaza. Unhappy are those who do not feel compassion’.

Particularly touching was his reading of some verses written by a mother in Gaza: ‘A mother in Gaza does not cry, she waits for the roar of the planes to end before she can breathe freely’.

The prayer vigil ended with a video message from Cardinal Pizzaballa, Patriarch of the Latins of Jerusalem: "We are heartbroken, we are deeply hurt by this situation, by what we are experiencing, by the climate of hatred that has created this violence, which in turn generates more hatred, in this vicious circle that cannot be broken.... But I also see many meek people, I see many people who put themselves at risk, who love justice, who do justice, even paying a personal price, in this sense, Israelis, Palestinians, Jews, Christians, Muslims, here it is not a question of belonging, but of humanity... This gives me hope that when the language of power and force fails, when this whole castle of violence collapses, at that moment we should be ready. The time will come when we will have to use our words, our testimony, to bring the power of this meekness and rebuild.