‘Prayer has an historical force.’ Marco Impagliazzo's welcoming address at the ‘Peace for Gaza’ vigil

Dear Eminence, Cardinal Bassetti, dear friends, brothers and sisters,

We are profoundly touched this evening by the large participation here in the Basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere to pray for peace in Gaza.

The great Giorgio La Pira said: Prayer has an historical force. We do believe that prayer has an historical, peaceful, non-violent force that can move hearts so that war may end, the occupation may end, the violence and bombings may end, the hostages may be freed, and respect for international law in that land may be restored.

There are many of us gathered here peacefully to pray to the Lord. And I thank the many movements, associations and ecclesial communities that, together with the Community of Sant'Egidio, have joined in this prayer. The Focolare Movement, the Political Movement for Unity, AGESCI, MCL, Communion and Liberation, ACLI, Catholic Action, FUCI, Renewal in the Spirit, the Pope John XXIII Community, the Secular Franciscan Order, the Auxilium Cooperative, the International Union of Superiors General, the Union of Superiors General. Many, many brothers and sisters who are connected with us, even through television and social media, who are united with us in prayer.

We thank the Lord for this communion, for this moment of grace. And we pray for all the victims of war, for all those who suffer, especially children, women and the elderly.

And allow me once again to thank Cardinal Bassetti, who has immediately welcomed this invitation to preside over this prayer. I also thank Patriarch Pizzaballa, who will accompany us with his message.