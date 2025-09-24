The Central African Republic: a laboratory of peace and politics" in New York, at the Permanent Mission of Italy, a meeting promoted by Sant'Egidio

Wednesday, September 24, in New York, at the Permanent Mission of Italy to the UN, at 11 AM local time, a multilateral meeting is being held on "The Central African Republic: a laboratory of peace and politics".





Promoted by the Community of Sant'Egidio in collaboration with Italian Permanent Mission to the UN, it will be attended by the President of the Central African Republic, F. A. Touadera, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani, the UN Under-Secretary-General Jean Pierre Lacroix, andforeign affairs representatives of Sant'Egidio, Mario Giro and Mauro Garofalo.



The event aims to take stock of the peace and national reconciliation process in the Central African Republic, which has made significant progress in recent years thanks to the joint efforts of the international community.



Central African President Touadera has always expressed gratitude for role played by Italy, contributing both bilaterally and multilaterally to the pacification and reconstruction of the country and, last but not least, has always supported the efforts of the Community of Sant'Egidio, which over the years has organised confidential mediations and reconciliation and disarmament initiatives.



Today the Central African Republic is a laboratory of reconciliation, which takes on added value when considering the extremely difficult regional situation (starting with the crisis in Sudan) and the difficulties faced by the United Nations in dealing with a growing number of conflicts.



The simultaneous presence of President Touadera, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, and UN Under-Secretary-General Jean Pierre Lacroix undoubtedly represents a precious opportunity to highlight best practice in terms of mediation and reconciliation and at the same time to emphasise the role of Italy, perceived by many as a reasonable and friendly entity, as evidenced by the Mattei Plan launch event in which Touadera himself participated.