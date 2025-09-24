The Christian's garment is sewn with five fabrics: compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience. Marco Impagliazzo's meditation on Col. 3:12-17

Prayer with Mary, Mother of the Lord. Meditation by Marco Impagliazzo on Colossians 3:12-17

Put on then, as God's chosen ones, holy and beloved, heartfelt compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness, and patience,

bearing with one another and forgiving one another, if one has a grievance against another; as the Lord has forgiven you, so must you also do.

And over all these put on love, that is, the bond of perfection.

And let the peace of Christ control your hearts, the peace into which you were also called in one body. And be thankful.

Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly, as in all wisdom you teach and admonish one another, singing psalms, hymns, and spiritual songs with gratitude in your hearts to God.

And whatever you do, in word or in deed, do everything in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him.

Sisters and brothers,

the Apostle Paul, as we have heard, refers to Christians as ‘God's chosen ones, holy and beloved.’ They are people who have been chosen and not abandoned to anonymity, loved and not forgotten, called to holiness, that is, to a life different from that of this world. According to the apostle, believers have been set apart, chosen so that they may belong to the Lord and live in his friendship as beloved children.

And this condition, reminded to us by the Apostle, calls upon us to put on a new garment that has five features: compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness, and patience. It is the garment of the Christian, sewn with these five fabrics. It is the garment of Christ. We are faced with a great question, namely that of clothing ourselves with these qualities on the path of this complicated and dramatic time.

We must clothe ourselves with the mantle of tenderness and kindness in many situations, when encountering many poor and vulnerable people. Hence, our conversion is necessary. We are still too withdrawn into ourselves, focused on ourselves, closed off in our own feelings. Blocked by small or big fears with no strong direction in life, protected by the warmth of our certainties, while for many, the desert is harsh, arid, without protection.

When we listen to the Lord, a path opens up for us, that takes us away from what is old, what is cold and distances us from others, and to lead us to love. Paul says: But above all these things, clothe yourselves with love, that brings everything to completion.

Sisters and brothers,

true conversion is love, and indeed it is most difficult because you have to step outside yourself and enter into this love, which is a response to the desert of this world for many people. It is a response to the lack of tenderness and the disorientation of our times. Love is a response and it is the bond that holds good things together and makes the communion between brothers and sisters strong: You have been called to be one body.

We are united as one body, and the wisdom of the apostle, in a time so different from ours, clearly reveals what is necessary in every season of life, namely love and peace: And over all these put on love, that is, the bond of perfection.

And let the peace of Christ control your hearts. This is his message. It is not a simple exhortation, it is a profound and spiritual insight from the wise man who draws nourishment from Scripture, from the Word of God, and who knows the human heart. The world needs love and peace. So many people, the little ones, the poor, the weak, need love and peace. The community of believers, the Church needs love and peace.

Brothers and sisters,

may the Community shine in these troubled times, may the light of the community of believers shine. They have so much to say to the city where they live, to the country where they live, if they are clothed in the garment of charity, that is, love.

Because Christian life, the life of the community, is a precious light for the world. Without that light, which comes from Jesus, humanity would live in the cold, and have nothing to warm it.

May love, in words and deeds, be the way to guide many out of the confusion and harshness of the desert. May tenderness and kindness guide us to encounter others. May peace reign in our hearts, so that we can calm the storms hidden in the hearts of individuals and peoples.

But above all, the apostle urges us to be grateful. Gratitude is a sign we are close to the Lord, we are among those who give thanks. We give thanks for the gift of that Word which lives in the community in all its fullness. Let the Word of God live in the Community in all its richness, because the Word of God is rich. It is rich in much guidance, in much wisdom, in many words that can free our hearts, the lives of so many captive hearts. They can free the world from the sad fate of conflict, of opposition, even of war.

We are among those who enrich the soul of the world! With the gratitude of the child who knows he has a place in his Father's house, with the mission of the disciple who proclaims the Gospel.