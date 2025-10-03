“Daring Peace”: Marco Impagliazzo presents Sant’Egidio’s commitment to peace at NYU

On Friday, October 3 at 6:30 PM, at the NYU Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimò (24 West 12th Street, New York), the President of the Community of Sant’Egidio, Marco Impagliazzo, gives a lecture entitled “Daring Peace. Sant’Egidio, Diplomacy, and a World at War”.

In Redipuglia in 2014, Pope Francis said that “war is madness” and that “we are in a piecemeal Third World War.” Today, the painful experience of conflicts and violence are multiplying, and the world seems caught in a spiral of war.