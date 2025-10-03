CLOSE MENU
EN
THE COMMUNITY
HOW TO HELP
CONTACT
    MEDIA CENTRE
    BLOG
    NEWS/STORIES
    BOOKS
      CONTACT US
      MEETINGS

      “Daring Peace”: Marco Impagliazzo presents Sant’Egidio’s commitment to peace at NYU

      Tag:
      October 3 2025 - NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

      On Friday, October 3 at 6:30 PM, at the NYU Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimò (24 West 12th Street, New York), the President of the Community of Sant’Egidio, Marco Impagliazzo, gives a lecture entitled “Daring Peace. Sant’Egidio, Diplomacy, and a World at War”.

      In Redipuglia in 2014, Pope Francis said that “war is madness” and that “we are in a piecemeal Third World War.” Today, the painful experience of conflicts and violence are multiplying, and the world seems caught in a spiral of war.
      In this context, Sant’Egidio carries on a long-standing commitment to mediation and peacebuilding. Marco Impagliazzo highlights how working for peace is a daring enterprise, a bold response to the entrenched dynamics of war. At a time when waging war seems to be the prevailing trend, it is necessary to “dare.”


      This page is also available in:
      PRAYERS
      ‘Prayer has an historical force.’ Marco Impagliazzo's welcoming address at the ‘Peace for Gaza’ vigil

      September 22 2025
      ROME, ITALY

      SOLIDARITY
      A Summer of Solidarity in New York with the Children of the School of Peace and Our Homeless Friends

      July 22 2025
      NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

      AFRICA
      Sant'Egidio stands with street children in Malawi: family homes, canteens and an Eco-lab, inaugurated by Marco Impagliazzo

      July 13 2025
      MALAWI