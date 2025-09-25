New York, 24 September 2025. Event “The Central African Republic: a laboratory of peace and politics” on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly.

On 24th of September, on the sidelines of the High-Level Week of the 80th United Nations General Assembly, the Community of Sant’Egidio organized the event “The Central African Republic: A Laboratory of Peace and Politics”, with the participation of the President of the Central African Republic, Faustin-Archange Touadéra, and the UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix.

The initiative aimed to open a debate on dialogue and reconciliation efforts in the country, in order to encourage the support of the international community. The roundtable brought together, among others, representatives of the Vatican, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the International Committee of the Red Cross, AVSI, and the Bill Gates Foundation.



The Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani, opened the event by thanking the Community of Sant’Egidio for organizing a meeting dedicated to a friendly country such as the Central African Republic.

“Despite the crucial challenges it faces, the Central African Republic has extraordinary development prospects. We want to cultivate an equal and balanced dialogue with the CAR and be a privileged partner on its path towards peace and in its initiatives of inclusion. Italy has placed Africa at the center of its agenda, both within the G7 and in Europe. I am proud to have doubled the scholarships for African students coming to study in Italy, as well as of our country’s frontline commitment to supporting vaccine production in Africa,” Tajani stated.

“In the Central African Republic, Italy strongly supports the commitment of the United Nations to peace and reconciliation. We have contributed to efforts for the reform of national defense through the European Union Training Mission and the strengthening of the country’s security forces,” he added.

“The country has made significant progress, such as the return of state authority throughout the territory and reconciliation among different communities. In this context, the engagement of the international community is essential,” said Jean-Pierre Lacroix.

The Community of Sant’Egidio has accompanied the Central African Republic since 2003. Over these decades, Sant’Egidio has helped reduce intercommunal tensions, facilitated the release of hostages, re-established channels of communication between isolated communities, and supported the peace process led by the African Union that culminated in the signing, in 2019, of the peace agreement between the government and 14 armed groups. Since then, Sant’Egidio has continued to work in the country on the implementation of the peace agreement and DDRR, as well as political and community dialogue among the country’s various stakeholders, in synergy with regional and international partners such as the United Nations.

“In New York, in front of an international community concerned about the growing number of conflicts, speaking about the Central African Republic means continuing to believe in dialogue and reconciliation. We must carry on the work for peace with patience and perseverance,” affirmed in conclusion Mauro Garofalo of the Community of Sant’Egidio.