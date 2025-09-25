Make peace at school: a new school year starts in Goma and Bukavu, Democratic Republic of Congo

School is back in session, but not for everyone. In Congo, in the North and South Kivu regions, where war is still raging between the central government and the M23 movement, lessons are affected by the current crisis and lack of resources. Unfortunately, the war has hit many school buildings, making it difficult for many children to access primary education. In Uvira, for example, children have not yet been allowed to go to school.

However, the “Floribert Bwana Chui” school in the Mugunga district of Goma managed to start the new school year. The refugee camp that surrounded it was dismantled when armed groups forced many refugees to flee back to their villages of origin. Only the most vulnerable remained: children and the elderly. The Community has been supporting them and ensuring they have a more peaceful and dignified life.

There are once again many pupils enrolled: 1,020 children, who have already received school kits with pens, notebooks and small boards to attend lessons.

It is no coincidence that the school is named after Blessed Floribert Bwana Chui, because it is precisely in the spirit of his testimony that it stands as a place of peaceful resistance to the evil of war.

All the Schools of Peace of Sant'Egidio in eastern Congo, in Uvira, Goma and Bukavu, have been inspired by Floribert who, in a certain sense, ideally returns with his example to sit among the children at their desks, as in one of his photographs.

His example is a lesson in humanity and inspires ever new gestures of solidarity and care for the weakest. This was seen two weeks ago when the Nkafu neighbourhood on the outskirts of Bukavu, consisting mainly of wooden houses, was destroyed by fire. There were no casualties, but most of the children at the School of Peace remained helpless. A race of solidarity began immediately: clothes and school supplies were quickly collected and the Community delivered them to the families. Among the destroyed houses, the children rediscovered the joy of celebrating and the families found the strength to hope for the reconstruction of their homes.

In the photo gallery: the first day at school and the visit to the Nkafu neighbourhood, the delivery of school kits