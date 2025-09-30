A major tropical storm hit Santiago de Cuba causing widespread damage and disruption. The Community of Sant'Egidio mobilised to support the most affected, especially lonely elderly people.

In the last days of September, the eastern part of Cuba was hit by a severe hurricane. A typical destructive weather phenomenon in this part of the Caribbean in September and October (often reaching the southern United States following Cuba), which has become more and more devastating in recent years due to global climate change.

The latest hurricane, named Imelda, was particularly violent and damaged an already poverty-stricken population in areas where food and electricity shortages are frequent.

In Santiago de Cuba, in the south-eastern part of the island, the hill - known as the “loma” - on which the city is built, has landslides in several places: many old houses never renovated have collapsed, and some historic buildings, such as the church of St. Francis, have also been damaged.