CLOSE MENU
EN
THE COMMUNITY
HOW TO HELP
CONTACT
    MEDIA CENTRE
    BLOG
    NEWS/STORIES
    BOOKS
      CONTACT US
      EMERGENCIES

      A major tropical storm hit Santiago de Cuba causing widespread damage and disruption. The Community of Sant'Egidio mobilised to support the most affected, especially lonely elderly people.

      Tag:
      September 30 2025 - SANTIAGO DE CUBA, CUBA
      Video footage of the solidarity initiative
      In the last days of September, the eastern part of Cuba was hit by a severe hurricane. A typical destructive weather phenomenon in this part of the Caribbean in September and October (often reaching the southern United States following Cuba), which has become more and more devastating in recent years due to global climate change.
      The latest hurricane, named Imelda, was particularly violent and damaged an already poverty-stricken population in areas where food and electricity shortages are frequent.

      In Santiago de Cuba, in the south-eastern part of the island, the hill - known as the “loma” - on which the city is built, has landslides in several places: many old houses never renovated have collapsed, and some historic buildings, such as the church of St. Francis, have also been damaged. 

      This page is also available in:
      EMERGENCIES
      Sant'Egidio's humanitarian aid to the populations affected by tropical storm Imelda in Santiago de Cuba reached the most isolated rural communities and villages.

      October 7 2025
      SANTIAGO DE CUBA, CUBA

      WORLD
      Barcelona: the Community remembers Darling, a young Honduran victim of violence. Youth for Peace: ‘No to indifference’

      September 17 2025
      BARCELONA, SPAIN

      MEETINGS
      Global Youth Gather in Rome: Building Peace & Hope for a Better Tomorrow | EWTN News

      September 4 2025
      ROME, ITALY