In Maputo, Nampula, Tete, Beira and other towns in Mozambique, the anniversary of peace is celebrated with inter-religious meetings and community assemblies

The anniversary of peace in Mozambique, celebrated on 4 October, represents a significant occasion each year to renew the Community of Sant'Egidio's commitment to peace. Therefore, various events are held throughout the country: assemblies in schools to teach younger generations about the value of peace, and inter-religious dialogue meetings so that every member of Mozambican society may be involved.

There are many events taking place in large cities, but even in villages and more remote areas, a sign of a commitment that never ends, rather expands to many, because, as Saint Pope John Paul II said: “Peace is a workshop open to all”.