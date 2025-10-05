New York: Marco Impagliazzo visits the Community of Sant'Egidio in the United States and participates in the conference ‘Daring Peace’

A meeting of representatives of the Community of Sant'Egidio from several cities in the United States – New York, Chicago, Washington DC, South Bend and Boston – gathered at the House of Solidarity in New York to welcome Marco Impagliazzo.
In these troubled times, marked by proliferating conflicts and a violent, polarised atmosphere, we are witnessing a full-blown ‘epidemic of loneliness’ that breeds the so-called ‘anaemia of hope’. The US communities have been facing these challenges, which require everyone a commitment to be bearers of hope and builders of peace.
Daring Peace was the focus of the conference that Marco Impagliazzo held at New York University, at the Casa Italiana Zerilli Marimo, where Sant'Egidio's ‘method’ for peace, consisting of diplomacy, encounter and dialogue, was presented. This proposal was received with great interest by the many people attending the conference, as a real alternative to the aggressive and polarised culture that's becoming more and more prevalent today.