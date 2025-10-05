New York: Marco Impagliazzo visits the Community of Sant'Egidio in the United States and participates in the conference ‘Daring Peace’

A meeting of representatives of the Community of Sant'Egidio from several cities in the United States – New York, Chicago, Washington DC, South Bend and Boston – gathered at the House of Solidarity in New York to welcome Marco Impagliazzo.

In these troubled times, marked by proliferating conflicts and a violent, polarised atmosphere, we are witnessing a full-blown ‘epidemic of loneliness’ that breeds the so-called ‘anaemia of hope’. The US communities have been facing these challenges, which require everyone a commitment to be bearers of hope and builders of peace.