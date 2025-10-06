“Apostar na Paz”: celebrations across Mozambique mark the 33rd anniversary of the “General Agreements for Peace”, signed in Rome on 4 October 1992

In Mozambique, 4 October is a date of celebration and hope: it marks the anniversary of the General Peace Accords, which in 1992 brought an end to a long and bloody civil war, thanks in part to the mediation of the Community of Sant'Egidio. This year, on the 33rd anniversary, the Community wanted to reaffirm that “yes” to peace with hundreds of meetings in all the main cities of the country, and even in the most remote locations.

Marches, assemblies in schools and universities to transmit the value of peace to the younger generations and to involve the largest number of people beyond the boundaries of religions, origins and generations.

The centre of these events was therefore the capital, Maputo, where a large interfaith meeting on the theme ‘Apostar na Paz - Betting on Peace’ brought together representatives of different religions, civil and diplomatic authorities, including former President Joaquim Chissano, who signed the Rome Agreement, and the Apostolic Nuncio. The meeting, which was broadcast live on the web, concluded with a joint appeal reaffirming the commitment to preserve peace in the country, even at this time when tensions are becoming more acute at the national and international levels.

Indeed, at a time when the world is once again ravaged by war and tension, and terrorist attacks continue in the north of the country, we need more than ever to reaffirm that “war is madness” and that “there is always another way”, as Blessed Floribert Bwana Chui used to say.

In Tete, Nampula, Beira and other cities, Sant'Egidio celebrated this anniversary with interreligious dialogue meetings, attended by local authorities and representatives of various faiths.

In Tete, testimonies of the civil war were shared during the meeting, taken from the book ‘Martyrs of Chapotera’, published by the São Tomás More Platform, as a sign of a memory still fostering reconciliation and trust.

Thirty-three years later, the legacy of that peace remains alive: not only as a memory, but as a concrete commitment to dialogue and coexistence between peoples and religions. Sant'Egidio keeps betting on peace.