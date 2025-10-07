Sant'Egidio's humanitarian aid to the populations affected by tropical storm Imelda in Santiago de Cuba reached the most isolated rural communities and villages.

The heavy rains and strong winds of the tropical storm in Santiago de Cuba left a trail of devastation in their wake. Roads were blocked, rivers overflowed, houses flooded, and entire villages were cut off. Water levels in some areas reached record highs, even higher than during Hurricane Imelda. Many people had to leave their homes and lost everything: furniture, food, clothes, even their work tools. An elderly woman said that she saved herself and her three daughters by climbing onto the roof, with the help of some young people from the neighbourhood. ‘The water reached the windows, everything was lost,’ she said, ‘ but we are alive, thank God.’

The Community of Sant'Egidio took immediate action in this difficult and frightening situation, and brought emergency aid to the families most affected. ( find out more ). The solidarity campaign continued in the days following the storm, reaching out to rural areas that had been cut off.

The video follows the mission of a group of people from the Community of Sant'Egidio in Santiago who, together with a priest from San José Obrero, brought aid to the rural community of Siwa, one of those cut off from the city.

The roads are impassable: bridges destroyed, mud, water up to the knees. A rough journey, made on foot in the mud amid the debris carried by the flood, with the desire to reach those furthest away.

The damage caused by the water is everywhere: mud-filled courtyards, destroyed appliances, children with skin irritations caused by stagnant water. In many areas, there is still no electricity and the water pumps are not working. ‘We couldn't just stand by,’ they say. ‘We prepared bread and aid packages to help the families most in need.’

They kneaded and baked dozens of loaves of bread with makeshift equipment. Electricity failed several times during the night while the improvised ovens were working, but they did not give up and managed to produce bread for many families and deliver it, plus oil lamps, small kitchen utensils, bread moulds and basic foodstuffs.

In the silence of the devastated houses, the Community also gathered people for a moment of prayer. ‘We thanked God for life, for those who were saved, and we asked for strength to start again. Together.’

This is not the first time that the Community of Sant'Egidio has mobilised in Cuba to respond to emergencies caused by environmental disasters. Indeed, in recent years, this has happened several times in Santiago and other cities: albeit sometimes without great resources, but with the strength of a friendly presence that does not give in to pain.